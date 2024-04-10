Trump says he wouldn't sign a national abortion ban if elected, criticizes sweeping Arizona decision

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would not sign a federal abortion ban if he's elected to a second term and reiterated that states should handle the issue, even as he criticized an Arizona court decision reinstating a law that completely bans the procedure except in life-threatening emergencies.

Trump said in a video released Monday that restrictions on abortion access should be left up to the states, but Wednesday's comments during a trip to Georgia were his most definitive yet on federal abortion legislation. The former president said "no" when asked if he would sign a federal ban.

"As you know, it's all about state's rights," Trump told reporters after landing in Atlanta for a fundraiser. Trump hasn't said which state-level abortion restrictions he supports, but he has made clear he believes it's an issue that favors Democrats in a tight election year.

While speaking about states' rights, Trump also responded to a question about whether Arizona went “too far” on abortion restrictions by declaring "Yeah, they did."

"It'll be straightened out," he added. "And I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason.”

The former president also continued to tout the fact that a U.S. Supreme Court that has been reshaped by his conservative appointees overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that had protected abortion rights from coast to coast.

“For 52 years people have wanted to end Roe v. Wade to get it back to the states,” Trump said Wednesday. “We did that."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta on April 10, 2024, for a campaign fundraising event. Trump said during the trip that he wouldn't sign a federal abortion ban.

Supporters of President Joe Biden said Trump is creating a smokescreen, seeking to reassure moderates by downplaying a federal ban while placating his political base by tacitly supporting state efforts to target reproductive rights, even as he criticizes some of their more draconian measures.

"The guy who wants to be a dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress," said Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling reinstating an 1864 abortion ban shows how the issue could continue to bedevil Trump. Many states have pursued aggressive restrictions on abortion in the wake of Roe’s demise, including Florida, which passed a ban on the procedure after six weeks.

Asked about Florida’s law Wednesday, Trump said “Florida’s probably, maybe, gonna change also.”

A constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights will be on the ballot in Florida this year. Democrats believe it will pump up their turnout and give them a chance at a state that is essential for Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the six-week ban, which Trump called a "terrible mistake" while they competed against each other in the Republican presidential primary.

Trump has expressed concerns that the abortion issue will hurt him and other Republicans in this year's elections.

In an effort to address the issue Trump in his video Monday declared that states should handle abortion laws, not the federal government.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both and whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case the law of the state,” Trump said.

Opponents pointed out that Trump did not say anything about a federal ban, and predicted that he would sign such a ban if a Republican-led Congress passed one.

Abortion opponents like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, said they were disappointed by Trump's lack of support for federal legislation.

Trump counterattacked, saying GOP critics should study up on states' rights.

"When they do," Trump said on Truth Social, "they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says he opposes federal abortion ban, hits Arizona decision