Donald Trump versus ... Lindsey Graham? Republicans clash over abortion policy

WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump can usually count on support from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham − but not when it comes to abortion.

Graham echoed other conservative Republicans − including former Vice President Mike Pence − in criticizing Trump's announcement that states should decide their own individual policies. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee refused to support a federal abortion ban of the type backed by Graham and other members of the Republican political base.

"It's a state's issue up to a point," Graham, who backs a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, told reporters Monday. "But the pro-life movement, I've told the president, is not about geography; it's about the child."

Trump laced into Graham and other conservative critics by saying that federal abortion bans are not popular with voters and could cost the Republicans elections − including his November showdown with President Joe Biden, who has made abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

"People like Lindsey Graham, that are unrelenting, are handing Democrats their dream of the House, Senate, and perhaps even the Presidency," Trump shot back on Monday on Truth Social.

In another post, Trump said: "I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!"

During the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Graham became one of Trump's most outspoken critics, saying at one point, "I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office."

As Trump went on to claim the White House, the South Carolina senator became one of Trump's most outspoken defenders.

Graham has downplayed the current abortion dispute, and said he would continue to push his plan for a 15-week federal abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, or to protect the life of the mother.

Democrats scoffed at Trump's attempt to thread the needle on abortion, saying he is only pretending to oppose a nationwide ban.

Trump has bragged about appointing three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that had protected abortion rights nationwide. Democrats are trying to capitalize on those appointments, and they note that Trump supports abortion bans already passed by Republican-run states.

"If Donald Trump is elected and the MAGA Republicans in Congress put a national abortion ban on the Resolute Desk, Trump will sign it into law," Biden said in a statement.

Some Republicans aren't so sure.

Former President Donald Trump attacked his longtime ally Sen. Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina Republican criticized his new stance on abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said her organization was "deeply disappointed" by Trump's refusal to endorse national abortion restrictions.

“Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats," she said.

Trump also had harsh words for Dannenfelser, saying she and Graham should study the Constitution about rights reserved to the states.

"When they do," Trump said on Truth Social, "they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so!"

Contributing: Riley Beggin, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Abortion spat divides Donald Trump and ally Lindsey Graham