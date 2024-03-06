Nikki Haley drops out: Live updates as Haley ready to announce she's ending 2024 campaign

Nikki Haley will announce she's suspending her 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday morning, after suffering disappointing losses across the country on Super Tuesday. Haley's exit paves the way for former President Donald Trump to coast to the nomination, setting up an all but guaranteed rematch of the 2020 election with President Joe Biden.

Keep up with the USA TODAY Network for live updates all day as the presidential race moves toward the November general election.

Nikki Haley’s evolving stance on Trump

Haley will not immediately endorse Donald Trump in her announcement that she is exiting the 2024 race.

The former U.N. ambassador under his administration, Haley toed the line against Trump early in her campaign, and even said she would support him as the party’s nominee if he was a convicted felon at the first GOP debate in August.

She sharpened her rhetoric against him in the final weeks, as she courted independent-minded voters. Although Haley insisted that she was not “anti-Trump,” she described him a “disaster” for the Republican Party, “unstable and “unhinged.

-Karissa Waddick

Nikki Haley’s history-making campaign

Nikki Haley did not breakthrough the final glass ceiling, but her yearlong campaign for the presidency did make history.

Haley became the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary, with victories in the District of Columbia and Vermont. She was also the first Indian-American woman to run in the GOP race.

-Karissa Waddick

Where will Haley end her campaign?

Haley will make her final 2024 presidential campaign speech in her home state of South Carolina, where her political career began. She will speech in the state’s capital, Charleston, at 10 a.m.

-Karissa Waddick

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Nikki Haley will end her campaign for 2024 election