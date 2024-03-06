Nikki Haley suspending her 2024 campaign after crushing Super Tuesday

CHARLESTON − Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will drop out of the 2024 presidential race in a Wednesday address.

Haley will make the announcement in a 10 am speech from Charleston, S.C. where her campaign has been based for the last year. She will not immediately endorse former President Donald Trump, who has been losing a not insignificant number of moderate Republicans and independents to Haley in GOP contests.

The Wall Street Journal first reported her plans.

Haley was the last remaining challenger to Trump, who is now headed toward clinching the Republican nomination at the convention this summer.

Haley, the first Indian-American and female governor of South Carolina, came into the race as a low-polling candidate. She gained some momentum after her debate performances, which along with her foreign policy experience as Trump's former U.N. ambassador appealed to a wide range of voters.

Haley was the last of 13 Republican challengers who had sought to defeat Trump, but were never able to catch up to his lead. She had vowed to stay in the fight until at least Super Tuesday.

As her campaign picked up steam last fall, she attracted support from anti-Trump Republicans and independents. But she came in third behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa, came up short in New Hampshire and lost the Nevada primary to "none of these candidates."

Haley had focused her campaign on New Hampshire, a state where independents make up the largest bloc of voters, but ended up with an 11-point loss to Trump. DeSantis’ exit from the 2024 primary may have bolstered Trump’s lead rather than giving Haley’s campaign the boost it had hoped for among undecided Republican voters. The ex-president defeated Haley there 54% to 43%.

After DeSantis dropped out of the race, Haley, 52, ramped up her attacks on Trump, going after the former president's age on the campaign trail and questioning the 77-year-old former president's mental fitness. She appealed to voters unhappy with their prospective general election choices and asked whether they wanted “two 80-year-olds” in Trump and Biden on the ticket in November.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, greets people during an event at T-BONES on January 22, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire.

She pledged to cut taxes, supported banning TikTok and acknowledged that climate change is real. On abortion, she has described herself as “unapologetically pro-life" but also called for Americans need to “stop demonizing” and “start humanizing” the issue of abortion.

Haley campaigned on her record of economic growth as governor and advocated for U.S. energy independence and boosting oil production.

She opposed gun reforms and said she does not trust the government with enacting red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to temporarily confiscate firearms under court order from people deemed dangerous.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a rally at Exeter High School in Exeter, N.H. on Jan 21, 2024, during preparations for the New Hampshire presidential primary

On foreign policy, Haley said tensions with Russia, China and Iranian-backed militant groups are all connected. She called for ending normal trade relations with China until the illegal flow of fentanyl to the U.S. slows and distinguished herself from some of her Republican rivals in her support for continuing to aid Ukraine. She also offered strong support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Trump needs 1,215 delegates to secure the Republican nomination, a threshold he is expected to meet this month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nikki Haley suspends her presidential campaign