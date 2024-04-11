Mike Johnson and Donald Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will promote a bill with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence aimed at preventing non-citizens from voting.

Johnson will hold a joint press conference with Trump on Friday at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where the top House Republican will tout the legislation to “elevate the issue of non-citizens voting in federal elections,” according to a person familiar with the planning.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds a press conference following a House GOP caucus meeting at the U.S Capitol on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Republicans in the House of Representatives held a closed door meeting as they prepare to deliver the Articles of Impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The event is also an effort to rally Republican lawmakers to "get on the team," on the issue of election security, the person said.

However, non-citizens are already not allowed to vote in federal elections in the United States, and it's not a common occurrence. The former president has long falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.

The bill also comes as House Republicans hope to portray a united front, despite the chaos that has often consumed the lower chamber.

Their meeting will be the first public event with the two Republicans and comes at a critical moment for Johnson’s speakership. The speaker is currently facing an ouster threat from conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and has also drawn the ire of other ultraconservatives in the House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnson and Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting