Mike Johnson and Donald Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting
WASHINGTON – House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will promote a bill with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence aimed at preventing non-citizens from voting.
Johnson will hold a joint press conference with Trump on Friday at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where the top House Republican will tout the legislation to “elevate the issue of non-citizens voting in federal elections,” according to a person familiar with the planning.
The event is also an effort to rally Republican lawmakers to "get on the team," on the issue of election security, the person said.
However, non-citizens are already not allowed to vote in federal elections in the United States, and it's not a common occurrence. The former president has long falsely claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.
The bill also comes as House Republicans hope to portray a united front, despite the chaos that has often consumed the lower chamber.
Their meeting will be the first public event with the two Republicans and comes at a critical moment for Johnson’s speakership. The speaker is currently facing an ouster threat from conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and has also drawn the ire of other ultraconservatives in the House.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnson and Trump to promote bill to prevent non-citizens from voting