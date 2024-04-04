Biden tells Israel's Netanyahu strikes on humanitarian workers in Gaza 'unacceptable'

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, three days after Israel launched an attack in Gaza in which seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed, the White House said.

"President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable," according to a statementfrom the White House. "He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers."

Biden made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by U.S assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps, according to the readout.

"He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home,"

The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people and Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.

More than 200 aid workers, the vast majority of them Palestinians, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire since the war started with Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, U.S. officials say.

Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by the attack, which included one American, in a statement Tuesday.

"This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed," Biden said in the statement. "This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult — because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.

Relief and security team members of World Central Kitchen (Top L To R) Australian Lalzawmi (Zomi) Frankcom, Polish Damian Sobol, British James Kirby, Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, (bottom L to R) British James (Jim) Henderson, British John Chapman, and US-Canadian Jacob Flickinger, at undisclosed locations.

Chef José Andrés said Wednesday that Israeli forces had targeted a World Central Kitchen convoy in the Gaza Strip "systematically, car by car," killing seven aid workers, including one American, as the White House said it wanted to see “accountability” for the attack.

On the very same day of the airstrikes which killed the aid workers, the Biden administration reportedly signed off on shipment of thousands more bombs to Israel, an attack that has drawn outrage around the world.

Three U.S. officials told the Washington Post the State Department approved the transfer of more than 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, over 1,000 small-diameter bombs and fuses for MK80 bombs. All the weapons transfers had been authorized by Congress years before the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that ignited the current war in Gaza, said the U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive arms deals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden demands 'concrete' steps from Israel to protect Gaza civilians