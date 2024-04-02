Joe Biden expresses outrage over deaths of World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called chef José Andrés on Tuesday to express his condolences over the deaths of seven aid workers for the nonprofit group World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Biden told Andrés, who established the nonprofit organization in 2010, that he was heartbroken by the news of the airstrike and that he is grieving with the World Central Kitchen family, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The president felt it was important to recognize the tremendous contribution the World Central Kitchen has made to the people in Gaza and people around the world,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will make it clear to Israel that humanitarian aid workers must be protected, she said.

Relatives and friends mourn by the body of Saif Abu Taha, a staff member of the U.S.-based aid group World Central Kitchen, who was killed as Israeli strikes hit a convoy of the NGO delivering food aid in Gaza a day earlier.

The seven workers were killed Monday after their convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where it had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea, the group said.

The group said it had coordinated its movements with the Israeli military and that workers had been traveling in two armored cars bearing the World Central Kitchen logo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the airstrike that killed the workers was unintended and "tragic.” The Israeli military pledged an independent inquiry.

In Washington, John Kirby, the White House spokesman on national security issues, said the U.S. was “outraged” by the airstrikes and expects the Israeli military investigation to be done “in a swift and comprehensive manner.”

“We hope that those findings will be made public and that there is appropriate accountability,” Kirby said.

Kirby said there is no evidence the Israelis knew they were targeting humanitarian workers.

More than 200 humanitarian workers have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war started last Oct. 7, making the conflict one of the worst for aid workers in recent history, Kirby said.

Contributing: Reuters

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden offers condolences over death of World Central Kitchen workers