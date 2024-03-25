UN Security Council approves resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire during Ramadan

WASHINGTON ― The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution Monday calling for an immediate cease-fire in Israel's war in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the release of all hostages from Gaza.

The U.S., a steadfast ally of Israel during its war in Gaza, voted to abstain, allowing the resolution to move forward and become the first cease-fire resolution to pass the council since the Israel-Hamas war began.

"Our vote does not represent a shift in our policy," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters shortly after the vote.

Past efforts to pass similar resolutions had failed four times. Mostly recently, Russia and China objected to a U.S.-led resolution Friday for an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" because the measure tied the cease-fire call to a hostage deal.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said cease-fire can "begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," which she said is the "only path" for a cessation in hostilities of any duration.

The latest resolution still linked the two but worded the issues differently, Axios reported. Ramadan started March 10 and ends April 9. The U.S had vetoed three of the past cease-fire resolutions that failed.

The Biden administration has become increasingly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's efforts to get humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians and as he considers a military invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza. Netanyahu has refused Biden's demand for a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis and has pledged to continue the war in Gaza until Hamas is crushed.

The death toll in Gaza is now at 32,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since Israel began its war against Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

