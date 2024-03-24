Average price for gallon of gas climbs above $5 in L.A. County

If you’re planning a road trip during spring break, you might want to plan for extra fuel costs.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas climbed to $5.02 in Los Angeles County on Saturday, an increase of roughly 23 cents compared to February, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon in L.A. County is about 4 cents higher than California’s statewide average.

This is the first time since late November 2023 that the average price of a gallon of fuel has topped the $5 mark in L.A. County.

The trend in the county is on pace with what is happening across the country. The cost of regular gas is also up nationally, with the price per gallon increasing by approximately 27 cents to $3.53 a gallon since February.

Residents of California typically pay some of the highest gas prices in the country due to taxes. The average cost is roughly 81 cents in combined state and federal taxes per gallon in the state, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Californians pay an average of $4.98 per gallon, the highest in the country. Hawaii is second at $4.70, while Washington is third at $4.41. Colorado has the cheapest average price at $3.07 per gallon. Residents in Missouri pay $3.09, while Texas is the third-lowest average at $3.17, according to AAA.

Other factors are also impacting the prices at the pump. A stubborn inflation rate continues to impact consumers. The U.S. Department of Labor says consumer prices rose by 0.4% from January to February. This affects the price of gas, food, energy, and airline prices, among other things.

The transition from winter to spring also plays a role in prices at the pump. With many children on spring break from school, more families are traveling.

“We’re entering Spring Break season, and historically, March and April bring higher gas prices as demand rises,” said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson. “With milder temperatures come more road trips, and this time of year tends to be a precursor to the summer driving season.”

Although prices at the pump are climbing, they’re still below the cost L.A. County residents were paying in September 2023, when the cost per gallon of regular gas surpassed $6.

