'So much better than ordinary flip-flops': Save over 40% on foot-friendly Clarks sandals — starting at $31

Get your toes ready, folks: Clarks, one of the most beloved footwear brands, is having a massive sale at Amazon, which includes several styles of sandals just in time for summer. The style we've zeroed in on is the Clarks Breeze Sea sandals because of their classic good looks and unbeatable price — starting at $31 (down from $55). And not only do they have great form, but scroll down to see why podiatrists praise them for their function.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

For nearly 200 years, Clarks has been producing shoes that prioritize comfort, and at $31 this sandal is at its lowest price ever. (Prices vary by size and color.) To add even more value, shoppers say you can wear them as house slippers or throughout the year paired with cozy socks.

Why do I need this? 🤔

“Clarks offer a lot of support,” says Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry in the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She also says Clarks are great for people with flat feet.

These sandals aren't just for the beach: They're also perfect for indoors and for everyday wear. They come in neutral colors like this subtle purple and pewter, so you can wear them with pretty much anything. Or in bolds like this fiery red! Reviewers love how comfortable and cute they are, so much so that some people wear them all year round.

When it comes to comfy Clarks, it's always sandal weather — and these prices can't be beat. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

How many flip-flop-style sandals also offer support? Not many. But over 73,000 shoppers swear by these.

Pros 👍

"Absolute best flip-flops," gushed a five-star fan. "These are the most comfortable, most durable sandals that I've ever worn. I've worn them on Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises, at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando and in the summer at home at parks, beaches, stores and just about anywhere and everywhere. I love these flip-flops!"

Arthritis sufferers say these shoes help ease their pain, too: “Love them," reported a reviewer with "Arthritis from my neck all the way down to my feet. They are the only shoes that I can wear, and they don't give out. You can't go wrong with these shoes."

They're really pretty too! "Classy looking," one happy shopper wrote. “These sandals are beautiful and very comfortable. I love that you can dress up or dress down and still wear these!”

Another declared: "I have flat feet and these sandals are comfortable for all-day wear. I like them so much, I order a new pair every year in the Spring. The support is so much better than ordinary flip-flops and they look waaaay better! I keep a spare pair at our beach house. There is a tab on the top of the sandal that allows you to make them wider/narrower, depending on your needs. Highly recommend!"

Cons 👎

Shoppers say these may not always fit like a glass slipper. "Even though the width is adjustable with Velcro, it is not wide enough, and I purposely purchased a larger size," a shopper warned.

"Wish they came in half sizes, but they don't," revealed another. "I tried one pair down a size and one up a size and I liked the look as well as the fit of the sized-up one better."

A third agreed: "If I got a half-size up it would be perfect. Very comfortable though, just need to break it the thong part to soften it up. Digs into the top of the foot a little on the edge."

