In Theaters This Weekend: A New ‘Smurfs’ Adventure or Watch 3 Oscar Winners ‘Going in Style’

If you’ve already taken the kids to see Beauty and the Beast and The Boss Baby, never fear — a new movie is here to provide some entertainment. Smurfs: The Lost Village is a departure from previous films featuring your favorite blue creatures, as it’s an entirely animated adventure. Or you can watch a remake of the 1979 film Going in Style, featuring a cast of heavy hitters in Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (PG)

Smurfs: The Lost Village. (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

I think we all know that one certain “obsessed” Smurfs fan will be going to see this one. Rainn Wilson told us how this was going back to the old school animated roots of the Smurfs that audiences fell in love with back in 1958. Demi Lovato and Ariel Winter explained how the female empowerment in the movie, which wasn’t seen in previous adaptations, interested them. And, of course, we asked what’s the Smurfiest Smurf they ever Smurfed.

Going in Style (PG-13)

Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin in Going in Style. (Photo: Atsushi Nishijima/Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

You rarely get a cast with the talent that’s featured in this remake. Academy Award winners Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman play three retirees who lose their company pension and turn to crime to get some money in their pockets. Zach Braff — yes, the Zach Braff of Scrubs and Garden State fame — directed this movie. The original came in 1979 from director Martin Brest and featured three other legends, George Burns, Art Carney, and Lee Strasberg.

Watch: 3 Films Featuring the Late, Legendary Don Rickles

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Yahoo Movies was live as father and son Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner were honored at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 7. Watch the hand- and footprint ceremony.

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.