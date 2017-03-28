Rainn Wilson On The Old School Approach of ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’

The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2 combined animation with live action but Smurfs: The Lost Village is going in different direction. “It’s old-school Smurfs,” explained one of the film’s stars, Rainn Wilson, when he visited Yahoo’s Los Angeles studios. He will be voicing the role of classic Smurfs antagonist Gargamel. “In a way it’s a reboot because it’s going back to the basics. The real basics was a Belgian illustrated comic book. It’s really going back to those original drawings and some of those original ideas.”

Rainn Wilson stars as Gargamel in 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'

Of course, it’s more than just the aesthetics. The story will be more about the Smurfs themselves rather than their experience living in a human world. “There are some plot elements that are kind of fresh and new and exploring some new ground, like the fact that Smurfette was created in a laboratory by Gargamel,” Wilson told our Kevin Polowy. “She’s Gargamel’s Frankenstein.”

“News gets out that there’s a new Smurfs village out there in the enchanted forest, populated with other Smurfs,” Wilson continued, summarizing the story for us. “It’s front page news. It’s not fake news. It doesn’t get more real than that.”

