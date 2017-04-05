Smurfs-Obsessed Woman Has 7,000 Smurf Items: World’s Largest Collection

For Gerda Scheuers, of Ripon, Wis., Smurfs are a way of life. The stay-at-home mom of four sons has the world’s largest collection of Smurf memorabilia – more than 7,000 items! “Anything and everything that has Smurfs on it or in it, I want,” she says.

“The only thing that really stops me is a budget,” she adds. “And my husband saying, ‘That’s it! We need to pay the mortgage.’”

She has plush toys …

figurines …

signs and decorations …

and plates and dishes:

But Gerda doesn’t use any of her Smurf items. She says they have to be in mint condition, still in the packaging, with the tags on. She does occasionally make exceptions for older vintage items that she doesn’t already have in her collection, or for duplicates, if she gets curious about what lies underneath that plastic packaging. With that said, most of her Smurf items have never been used. “It gives me a nervous breakdown just thinking about opening some of this stuff,” she says. “Oh, my God!”

Gerda’s collecting started when she was a kid. She was about 8 when she was playing Smurfs with her little brother and saw him chewing on one. She noticed its paint was missing and panicked that her toy was being damaged. “It became kind of a Smurf rescue from that point on,” she says.

Gerda still has that kicker Smurf with the missing paint….

Since then, her collection has grown significantly. She started out finding her Smurfs at thrift stores and flea markets, but these days she finds most of her new acquisitions on eBay. She has found a community of collectors online who are supportive and helpful. Together, they help each other find rare items and get their “Smurf fix” on. That, she says, is in keeping with the message of the Smurfs — that the whole Smurf village comes together to help each other out.

Gerda drives around with a custom license plate that reads “SMURF IT” and a Smurf air freshener hanging from the mirror. What does “Smurf It” mean? “Smurf and Smurfy really just mean helpful, happy,” says Gerda. “It’s not really a noun or a verb or anything.”

As for her kids and husband, she says they think this is normal. One of her sons has even gotten involved with collecting himself. She says she’s known as the “crazy Smurf lady” or “Mama Smurf” to her son’s friends.

Read More