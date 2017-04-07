We Asked the Cast of 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' What's The Smurfiest Smurf They've Ever Smurfed
When Yahoo Movies sat down with the cast of Smurfs: The Lost Village, we made sure to ask them a whole smurf of questions about the smurfiest smurf they’ve ever smurfed.
Ariel Winter, who voices Smurflily, told our Alex Logan, “The smurfiest smurf I’ve smurfed sounds horrendous,” but some of the other had answers to the ridiculous question at the ready. Jack McBrayer, the voice of Clumsy, Meghan Trainor, the voice of Smurfmelody, Joe Manganiello, the voice of Hefy, and Demi Lovato, the voice of Smurfette, all smurfed along with our smurfs, making smurf history in the smurf smurf of smurf.
Watch Rainn Wilson On The Old School Approach of ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’:
