‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Stars Ariel Winter and Demi Lovato Talk About the Movie’s Female Empowerment

Smurfs has long been a male-dominated series, but things are a-changin’. The cast of Smurfs: The Lost Village chatted with Yahoo Movies about the message of girl power in the film and how they found the spirit of female empowerment.

Smurflily (voice: Ariel Winter) and Smurfette (voice: Demi Lovato), 2017. (Photo credit: Columbia Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Ariel Winter, who plays the voice of Smurflily, told our Alex Logan, “I think right now we’re all in a time where female empowerment is super-important, so I think we all have that kind of embedded into us.” She added, “To be able to bring those female characters to life, those strong women … was really, really amazing and a wonderful opportunity.”

Demi Lovato, who voices Smurfette, and Meghan Trainor, who wrote and performed the original song “I’m a Lady” for the movie, shared similar sentiments about the role of women characters in the new film, with each of them talking about how they found their own inspiration for the project.

