‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Stars Ariel Winter and Demi Lovato Talk About the Movie’s Female Empowerment
Smurfs has long been a male-dominated series, but things are a-changin’. The cast of Smurfs: The Lost Village chatted with Yahoo Movies about the message of girl power in the film and how they found the spirit of female empowerment.
Ariel Winter, who plays the voice of Smurflily, told our Alex Logan, “I think right now we’re all in a time where female empowerment is super-important, so I think we all have that kind of embedded into us.” She added, “To be able to bring those female characters to life, those strong women … was really, really amazing and a wonderful opportunity.”
Demi Lovato, who voices Smurfette, and Meghan Trainor, who wrote and performed the original song “I’m a Lady” for the movie, shared similar sentiments about the role of women characters in the new film, with each of them talking about how they found their own inspiration for the project.
Watch Box Office Roundup: The Boss Baby Demands Attention With $49 Million Opening:
Read more from Yahoo Movies:
- Conan Accuses Disney of Stealing His Name for New Movie ‘Coco’
- Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Kurt Russell’s Resurgence: ‘I Just Love It’
- ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Finds Its Voice, Set to Return From the Deep
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.