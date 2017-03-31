Conan Accuses Disney of Stealing His Name for New Movie ‘Coco’

Disney’s Pixar has a new movie coming out called Coco, and Conan host Conan O’Brien told his audience he was not too happy about the title.

The host jokingly ranted about the film, saying, “Coco is the name of our show’s website; it’s the name of our YouTube channel; we sell team Coco T-shirts. It’s also become my nickname. It’s international. Everywhere I travel, people call me Coco. My own son calls me Coco. He doesn’t know my real name.”

O’Brien had a few ideas about how to get back at Disney, if it refuses to change the name of the movie, such as a brief alternative opening clip for his show that featured him being welcomed to the show alongside some favorite Disney characters.

