Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Kurt Russell's Resurgence: 'I Just Love It'





After a 15-year absence, Goldie Hawn will make her return to the movie screen in May’s R-rated comedy Snatched. The film will open one month after The Fate of the Furious and two weeks after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — two surefire hits from mega-franchises that co-star Hawn’s longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

So while the 71-year-old Hawn took a long hiatus from acting, her Overboard shipmate Russell, 66, has never been busier. The Escape From New York actor has been in major demand over the past decade, beginning with his acclaimed role in 2007’s Death Proof and also including parts in such high-profile films as The Hateful Eight (2015) and Deepwater Horizon (2016). The Russurgence is real, and Hawn couldn’t be happier.

“I love it, I just love it,” Hawn told Yahoo Movies (watch above) last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she was joined by her Snatched costar Amy Schumer. “Aside from the fact that he’s a great lover.” Hawn caught herself. “Did I say that?” (Yep, loud and clear.)

Schumer jumped in: “Everyone can tell! It’s not going to be viral. People know. They look at you, they go, ‘I’d like to watch them.‘”

Hawn met Russell while filming her film debut, the 1968 musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, though they did not start dating until the mid-1980s, around the time they collaborated on the movies Swing Shift (1984) and Overboard (1987). They have one son together, the actor Wyatt Russell, though Hawn’s children Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are extremely close to Kurt.

“I’m just so excited because he creates these [characters,]” Hawn said. “He’s unbelievably creative. These movies didn’t quite look that way until they got into it.”

Hawn cited Mr. Nobody, the covert government agent introduced by Russell in Furious 7 (2015) who returns in Fate of the Furious: “Mr. Nobody was Kurt’s idea,” she said. “So I’m just watching him. I love it, I’m excited.”

Snatched opens May 12.

Watch Goldie Hawn talk about what she’s been up to the past 15 years, and why Snatched brought her back to acting:





