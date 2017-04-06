Tune In Friday to Watch Carl and Rob Reiner's TLC Chinese Theatre Handprint Ceremony

Curious about what happens when your favorite film and television icons are honored at a hand- and footprint ceremony?

Take a front-row seat as Turner Classic Movies (TCM) honors Carl and Rob Reiner during a hand- and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, April 7. Yahoo Movies takes you live as father and son Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner are honored during the eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival.

Watch it live right here at 1:30 p.m. EDT / 10:30 a.m. PDT.

The ceremony marks the first time a father and son have been jointly honored in a hand- and footprint ceremony. Carl and Rob Reiner will be joined by TCM Classic Film Festival host Ben Mankiewicz as they preserve their prints for posterity in the forecourt of the theatre.

Carl Reiner is a director and comedian with a career spanning seven decades and known for directing such films as Oh, God! (1977), Dead Men Don’t War Plaid (1982), Where’s Poppa? (1970), and The Jerk (1979), and for creating and writing The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Filmmaker, screenwriter, and actor Rob Reiner is Carl Reiner’s eldest son and has had an equally distinguished career, from his Emmy-award-winning role on the 1970s television sitcom All in the Family to his work behind the camera, directing such classics as This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and The American President (1995).

The TCM Classic Film Festival takes place Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9, 2017. Tag the festival using #TCMFF or check out what’s happening on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.