'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Roundup: NBA-Themed TV Spots, New International Trailer

Spider-Man with DJ Khaled in NBA-themed promo clip for ‘Homecoming’

Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s promotional push is in full swing (pun intended). We’ve learned that star Tom Holland sleeps in his Spidey blanket and nabbed his coveted role thanks to some help from Chris Hemsworth; we’ve gotten some behind-the-scenes looks at one of the film’s big set pieces; and we’ve received hints about the hero’s new gadgets from the debut of its tie-in toys. And, of course, the pre-release video teases keep coming too, courtesy of multiple trailers. But if all that still hasn’t wholly prepared you for the wall-crawler’s first full showcase as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps these recently released clips will do the trick.

First is its latest TV spot, timed to — and themed around — the NBA Finals. In this commercial, Spidey finds himself delayed at a New York City bodega, thanks to a run-in with a famous fan: DJ Khaled.

That comes on the heels of the first two basketball championship series spots, which boast appearances from fellow Marvel mates Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, and — naturally — Stan Lee.





Away from the NBA, there’s a new international trailer for the Jon Watts-directed film, which has been dubbed the “International Super Fun Hero Sneak Peek,” and boasts a tiny bit of previously unseen material:

Also featuring Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, and Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: Homecoming finally arrives in theaters on July 5.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Tom Holland Wants New Peter Parker to Be His Generation’s Marty McFly:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: