'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Exclusive Toy Reveal: Meet the New Spider-Drone

There are some heights that even a wall-crawling webhead like Spider-Man can’t reach. That’s where the Spider-Drone comes in! This nifty surveillance device is part of the high-tech spider suit that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) constructs for his teenage protégé Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Early trailers for the film have already shown the new Spidey activating his gadget and releasing it from the Spider symbol on his chest. And now Yahoo Movies can exclusively announce that the Spider-Drone will be flying off the screen and onto toy shelves courtesy of Skyrocket, makers of SkyViper drones.

The streaming video drone (Photo: Skyrocket) More

Sadly, this Spider-Drone doesn’t come embedded in your own Stark-designed Spider-Man suit, but it does boast a number of nifty features for experienced and novice pilots alike. Available in two models, one with streaming video capability and one without, the eight-legged drone possesses automatic and manual flight modes, along with a voice feedback controller that, when switched on, addresses the user as “Spider-Man,” and front LED lights that resemble arachnid eyes. (Just wait until you chase your kids around the backyard with a hovering spider!) The streaming video model, meanwhile, has an adjustable wide-angle lens, as well as a memory expansion slot for a 32 GB-or-less micro SD memory card. That way, you can record HD-quality video from altitudes that neither Spider-Man, nor your average spider, can easily travel.

The drone plus controller (Photo: Skyrocket) More

And here’s one more piece of good news: Both Spider-Drones will be in stores by the time Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7. The basic Spider-Drone retails for $89.99 and will launch initially at Walmart on June 4 before expanding to Target and Amazon, while the Streaming Video Spider-Drone will be available exclusively at Toys ‘R’ Us starting July 1 for $149.99. That tingling you feels is your Spider-Drone sense kicking in.

Controller for the video drone (Photo: Skyrocket) More

Video drone plus controller (Photo: Skyrocket) More

Watch Tom Holland describe his craziest stunt:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: