'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Admits He Hasn't Actually Seen that Really Old Movie 'Empire Strikes Back'





Spider-Man made an unforgettable entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he sprung into action in last summer’s Captain America: Civil War. The wunderkind hero played by breakout star Tom Holland proved a resourceful ally for Team Iron Man in the Avenger-vs.-Avenger clash on an airport tarmac. Spidey also irritated his elders when, about to take down Giant Man with a vintage cinematic move borrowed from the Star Wars canon, asked his fellow crimefighters if they’d ever seen “that really old movie The Empire Strikes Back.”

Holland, as it turns out, has not. “I haven’t seen The Empire Strikes Back, I’m not gonna lie,” the 20-year-old London native admitted to us at the recent press day for his new action-drama, The Lost City of Z.

The charming actor, who in July headlines the wall-crawler reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, explained that he’s generally not a huge Star Wars fan, though he has enjoyed the most recent entries, Rogue One and The Force Awakens. “I thought that was dope,” he said of 2015’s Episode VII. “I really am a fan of those, I thought they were great fun.”

Exemplifying the generation gap between Stars Wars fans young and old, Holland also admitted he has not yet watched any of George Lucas’s original trilogy — 1977’s A New Hope, 1981’s Empire, 1983’s Return of the Jedi (“For some reason I skipped the original Star Wars, I don’t know why and I’m very embarrassed”) — but he has seen the prequels.

“And I’m even more embarrassed to say that I love those movies when I was a kid. Everyone’s like, ‘What? You liked those movies?!‘” Holland said of Lucas’s divisive Episodes I-III (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith) released between 1999 and 2005. “But I thought they were great.”

Told this is why old folks like us don’t trust millennials raised on Lucas’s inferior Star Wars films, Holland conceded: “You know, we’re a terrible generation.”

The Lost City of Z opens April 14. Watch the trailer:





