New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Footage Gives Us Better Look at Zendaya's Character

Brand new footage from Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered during Sunday’s 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The film’s headliners, Tom Holland and Zendaya, introduced the clip during the award show after performing together on an episode of “Lip Sync Battle” — the LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen Spike TV series, which debuted on MTV for the first time.

The new look shows Holland’s Spidey crawling into his bedroom — shocking his friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon. Peter Parker pleads with Ned to keep his secret, but he isn’t sure if he can. “This is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” says Ned.

It also gives another look at Zendaya’s role, who questions Peter when he has to leave. “What are you hiding, Peter?” she asks. “I’m just kidding. I don’t care.”

Directed and co-written by Marvel newcomer Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Homecoming is the second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise and features a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers, including: Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr., in addition to Holland and Zendaya, who play the leads.

The Spider-Man preview was just one in a series of firsts for the inaugural 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which merges the divide between film, television, and streaming series in its nominations. While long-time fan favorite categories like Best Kiss, Best Hero, and Best Villain remained, MTV replaced its former Best Actor and Best Actress categories with the non-gendered distinctions, Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in theaters July 7. See the clip below.

“You’re the Spiderman!” Here’s your first look at a brand new @SpiderManMovie clip, exclusively from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/KAUYYlXz6E — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017