'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Star Tom Holland Nixes Any Chance of Romance Between Tony Stark and Aunt May

With Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) seemingly out of the picture, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was a bachelor again in last summer’s Captain America: Civil War. And don’t tell us you didn’t see some sparks between Iron Man and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), the guardian to the Avenger leader’s new protégé Peter Parker (Tom Holland). “It’s so hard for me to believe that she’s someone’s aunt,” Stark told his recruit.

Both Downey and Tomei return in July’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, so we wondered if a coupling might be in store when we talked to Holland and the film’s director Jon Watts Monday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. While Watts was intentionally vague (“I think there’s always a chance when you have Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.”), Holland, bless his heart, gave it to us straight.

“No,” the 20-year-old star said matter-of-factly. “No, no, no, no. I thought after Civil War that maybe that could happen, but not anymore.”

Marvel fans generally didn’t take too kindly to the thought of Tony and May becoming an item, likely because of A) loyalty to Pepper and B) the comic-book Aunt May is traditionally a much older, grieving widow. Let us remind them, however, that in the rebooted Spider-Man universe, Tony and May are practically the same age. (In real life, Tomei is only five months older and has a previous cinematic history with Downey in the 1994 romance Only You.)

For now though, Pepper Potts loyalists can rest easy.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7.

