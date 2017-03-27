More Information on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Villain the Vulture Revealed

Spider-Man: Homecoming will see Spidey take on the Vulture. The Vulture, otherwise known as Adrian Toomes, is a longtime Spider-Man villain. In the comics he was an electronics engineer who turns to a life of crime after getting swindled by a business partner, but the cinematic version played by Michael Keaton will be different.

In Homecoming, Toomes runs a salvaging company until it loses business to an organization run by Tony Stark. Co-producer Eric Hauserman Carroll told USA Today Toomes “sort of becomes the dark Tony Stark.” “[The Vulture] thinks once he has this money and power, he’ll have more control of his life,” he noted.

The Vulture from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” (Photo: Marvel Studios/Columbia Pictures) More

Director Jon Watts said the Vulture adds a new dimension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “We’ve seen what it’s like to be a billionaire inventor and to be a Norse god,” Watts pointed out. “We’ve seen the very top of this world. But we’ve never seen what it’s like to be just a regular joe.”

Watch: Chris Evans says it’s up to Marvel as to whether he’ll return as Captain America:

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.