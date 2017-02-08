Check Out Iron Man's New 'Spider-Man Homecoming' Armor Thanks to Action Figure Pic

(Marvel) More

We know Tony Stark gives Peter Parker a Spidey suit upgrade for Spider-Man: Homecoming; turns out, Stark has also been busy tweaking Iron Man’s costume in time for the forthcoming film. Although we got a brief glimpse of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) zooming into action alongside the wall-crawler (Tom Holland) at the end of the trailer released in December, there hasn’t been a clear look at the latest iteration of Stark’s battle armor until now. Hasbro, which has been busy releasing images of its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe toys ahead of next week’s New York Toy Fair, has revealed the new-look Iron Man as part of its Marvel Legends line of highly detailed 6-inch action figures.

The new gear is a departure from the previous Iron Man suits seen in the MCU, featuring more grey mixed in with the familiar red-and-gold scheme. The colors hark back to Marvel’s Ultimate Iron Man comic.

For comparison, here’s the suit Stark was rocking when last on screen, in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

The Iron Man action figure will be available in the Spider-Man Homecoming Movie Two-Pack (available this fall for $39.99), accompanied by this deluxe Spidey figure.

In addition to the multipack, there will be solo 6-inch Legends figures featuring variations on Spider-Man’s suit, including his low-budget homemade outfit and his web-winged costume, as well as Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture sans wings. The individual figures will be in stories this spring for $19.99 apiece; each package will include pieces that will form the previously announced winged Vulture build-a-figure.