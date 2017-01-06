'Spider-Man: Homecoming': Tony Stark's Spider-Suit Upgrades Revealed

As we learned in last month’s trailer, Peter Parker gets a souped-up spider-suit for this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, courtesy of Tony Stark. Now, thanks to a promotional Facebook video from AMC Theaters pegged to this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (watch it below), we have a better idea of what Stark’s “minor upgrades” consist of.

The most obvious enhancement was on display in the December clip: the web wings. A nod to the earliest models of Spidey’s costume, the wings give our friendly neighborhood superhero a boost when gliding from tall buildings, like, say, the Washington Monument.

There are also new web shooters, featuring selectable web types depending on need, as well as a laser targeting system.

(The mechanical shooters align with the comic book version and are a departure from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, who developed the controversial ability to shoot organic webs from his wrists after getting fanged by that radioactive arachnid.)

The suit also features a GPS tracking system (the countdown is on for the Waze tie-in) with a holographic wrist display — i.e., the glowing Spidey symbol revealed during the end credits of Captain America: Civil War and another nod to the comics.

Finally, Spider-Man’s mask comes equipped with oh-so-expressive eyes for conveying the gamut of teen emotions.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), and Michael Keaton (Vulture), and directed by Jon Watts, spins into theaters on July 7.

Here’s the full clip showing off all the upgrades:

