First Look: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Guardians of the Galaxy' from Hasbro's Marvel Legends

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Also to be launched in the spring are figures from the Doctor Strange movie.

While Marvel movies have certainly been good for Hasbro’s business, the toys have not, until just recently, reflected what’s up on the big-screen.But that changes in a big 3.75-inch way this spring, when the play company launches several toys that take inspiration from the movies, especially those hitting this year.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming both open this summer and are getting figures from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series. The Marvel Legends lines comes in 3.75-inch, 6-inch and 12-inch figures and it’s the first time these figures will be available in that size.

Also from Marvel Legends will be figures from Doctor Strange, Marvel’s movie that opened in November 2016 and that will be released for home entertainment via digital and Blu-ray/DVD in the spring.

The action figures come in two-pack assortment and will street for $19.99.

Heat Vision has the first-peek at the more movie-oriented offerings:

The Guardians two-pack (see above) will feature Star-Lord, in the movies played by Chris Pratt, and Yondu, his alien frenemy-mentor space pirate.

Doctor Strange (below) lets you see the logo and packaging tied to the movie that starred Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Spider-Man images show the intricate articulation and lots of details on his archnemesis, The Vulture.

(Photo courtesy of Hasbro/Marvel) More

(Photo courtesy of Hasbro/Marvel) More

(Photo courtesy of Hasbro/Marvel) More

(Photo courtesy of Hasbro/Marvel) More

Read More