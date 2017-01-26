Peter Parker's Homemade Spidey Suit Revealed With 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Toys

Look out! Here come the Spider-Man toys. Toy-maker Hasbro on Thursday revealed its lineup for Spider-Man: Homecoming, providing a bit of insight into the the upcoming film, which represents Spidey’s first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Spidey Takes Down Avengers, Faces Off With Vulture in ‘Homecoming’ Trailer

Among the new toys unveiled today was a series of six 6-inch basic action figures based on the movie, featuring various versions of Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero and Michael Keaton’s archvillain, The Vulture. Remember the janky home-made outfit that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark mocks in Captain America: Civil War during the duo’s meet-cute? It’s essentially a hoodie, goggles, and sweatsuit.

(Photo: Disney/Marvel) More

Well, that proto-Spidey suit has been immortalized in action-figure form.

Courtesy of Hasbro More

There’s a version of the sleeker Stark-upgraded costume.

(Courtesy of Hasbro) More

We also are getting a 6-inch Vulture (which is not the same as the deluxe build-a-figure version from the Marvel Legends line that Hasbro showed off last month).

(Courtesy of Hasbro) More

The basic figures will cost $7.99 and, like the others showcased today, will be available this spring, well ahead of the movie, which arrives in theaters on July 7. There will also be a line of 6-inch battery-powered “feature figures” with light effects and action moves; they will go for $14.99 apiece.

(Courtesy of Hasbro) More

Read More