Peter Parker's Homemade Spidey Suit Revealed With 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Toys

Look out! Here come the Spider-Man toys. Toy-maker Hasbro on Thursday revealed its lineup for Spider-Man: Homecoming, providing a bit of insight into the the upcoming film, which represents Spidey’s first solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Among the new toys unveiled today was a series of six 6-inch basic action figures based on the movie, featuring various versions of Tom Holland’s web-slinging hero and Michael Keaton’s archvillain, The Vulture. Remember the janky home-made outfit that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark mocks in Captain America: Civil War during the duo’s meet-cute? It’s essentially a hoodie, goggles, and sweatsuit.
Well, that proto-Spidey suit has been immortalized in action-figure form.
There’s a version of the sleeker Stark-upgraded costume.
We also are getting a 6-inch Vulture (which is not the same as the deluxe build-a-figure version from the Marvel Legends line that Hasbro showed off last month).
The basic figures will cost $7.99 and, like the others showcased today, will be available this spring, well ahead of the movie, which arrives in theaters on July 7. There will also be a line of 6-inch battery-powered “feature figures” with light effects and action moves; they will go for $14.99 apiece.
Also introduced: The Vulture’s Attack Set, a 20-inch-tall playset based on the streets of Queens where Spider-Man and his flying foe do battle. The set, which will retail for $44.99, includes a 6-inch Vulture figure.
One of the intriguing toys in the lineup is the Spider Racer. This $24.99 vehicle launches Nerf darts to take down the baddies. Hasbro says it’s “movie-inspired” so does that mean we’ll actually see a Stark-designed Spider-mobile? We’re guessing no, but the toy looks cool.
Finally, Hasbro introduced the $99.99 Spider-Man Mega City Playset, which is not based on the events of Homecoming. Standing nearly 4 feet tall, this comics-inspired set features five levels, from subway to secret lab, an exploding bank door, projectiles (watch the eyes, kiddos), and zipline. Should keep your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man fans busy for hours.
