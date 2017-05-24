'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Features More Robert Downey Jr., Better Look at Donald Glover

Tom Holland is ready to swing into action as Marvel’s web-slinging hero in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, fully integrating Peter Parker into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the rest of the Avengers. For this solo outing, he’ll only be joined on screen by one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, who’ll function as something of a role model/father figure determined to make sure the teen wall-crawler doesn’t get too carried away with his superpowers. In the film’s new trailer (watch it above), we get not only a clearer idea about their relationship, but also our first glimpse at another friend tasked with turning the boy into a (spider) man.

The preview confirms the new suit gifted to Parker by Stark will be equipped with the same sort of operating-system software that powers his own Iron Man armor. Nonetheless, Stark isn’t about to just give Parker the keys to the techno-kingdom, as it appears that he’ll be limiting — at least for a while — the kid’s access to his outfit’s most impressive features.

For further assistance in his battle against Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Parker seemingly also will be turning to Donald Glover, who’ll be playing an ally interested in further helping Spidey “get better at this part of the job” — by which we presume he means, being a confident, competent superhero.

Just who Glover’s character is remains a mystery, but as the film rolls toward its July 7 release date, it appears that Marvel is letting more secrets out of its bag (or should I say web?). Which is another way of saying: Keep checking Yahoo Movies for further news about Spider-Man: Homecoming.

