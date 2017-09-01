The plot of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': What the Force Friday toys tell us

From the moment that Darth Vader’s lightsaber struck down Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars movies have been shocking audiences with top-secret plot twists. True to that tradition, Disney is keeping story details from The Last Jedi under lock and key — which is really just an invitation for fans to speculate wildly about the film’s plot. And now that Force Friday has revealed the first wave of Last Jedi toys, we have plenty of new fodder for speculation. Here at Yahoo Movies, we looked over every single Last Jedi Lego set, action figure, and Hot Wheels car unveiled on Sept. 1, searching for new clues about the film’s story. Combined with previously released info from sources like the EW cover story and our own reporting from Star Wars: Celebration, as well as the trailer and the D23 highlights reel, we’ve constructed a less-than-perfect, no-doubt-wildly-incomplete plot summary that we’re pretty sure gets a few things right. Read on to find out what the toys might reveal about Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15).

Rey and Luke are on a Remote Island, But It’s Not As Safe as it Seems

At the end of The Force Awakens, Rey and Chewbacca landed the Millennium Falcon on the island of Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker has been living in seclusion. We know that Rey stays on the island to be mentored by a reluctant Luke in the ways of the Force — but at some point, trouble catches up to her. The Hot Wheels Millennium Falcon Track Set features a box image of the Falcon docked at Ahch-To with its lasers firing. And per the product description: “The Millennium Falcon has broken down and must be fixed for battle before the First Order launches their attack.”

Are Rey and Chewie stranded on the island while Rey attempts repairs? Are they forced to leave Ahch-To in a hurry, presumably taking Luke with them, when the First Order learns of their location? That could also explain the porg (an Ahch-To native, one of those little penguin-y aliens you’ll be seeing a lot of this December) hanging out in the Falcon with Chewbacca in this photo. Judging from this picture book, the porgs follow Chewie everywhere.

Supreme Leader Snoke is Taking an Active Command

No longer just a giant hologram in a chair, Supreme Leader Snoke arrives in his Star Destroyer to personally oversee First Order operations, since Kylo Ren messed things up so badly in The Force Awakens. Accompanying him are his red-clad Praetorian Guard (reminiscent of the Emperor’s Imperial Guard from the original trilogy) and the ball droid BB-9E (a Dark Side counterpart to BB-8).

