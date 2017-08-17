‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: The best new photos of Luke, Leia, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo

Who is the “last Jedi” in the title of Star Wars: The Last Jedi ? That’s one of the many plot points that Lucasfilm and Disney are keeping under wraps until Episode VIII arrives in theaters on Dec. 15. But the good folks behind the sequel to The Force Awakens know that fans need a little something to tide them over. In August, Disney released new stills from The Last Jedi, along with a few details (none too spoiler-y) about what’s in store for our favorite characters. Read on for a first look at the heroes, villains, creatures, and spaceships of the next installment in the Star Wars saga.