The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Is Here!

After months of waiting and some feverish speculation about singular or plural “Jedi”, we finally have our first look at Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. The follow-up to 2015’s smash The Force Awakens and the next chapter in the story’s main saga, Jedi will pick up exactly where Force Awakens left off, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) meeting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on his remote exile island and handing him his long-lost lightsaber. Watch the first teaser above.

Director Rian Johnson takes over the helm from J.J. Abrams and new cast members Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, and Kelly Marie Tran join returning favorites like Ridley, Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Gwendoline Christie. Also among the ensemble: the late Carrie Fisher, who finished shooting her scenes as General Leia before her sudden death in December. The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15.

Also spy the ominous new teaser poster:

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ poster (Image: Lucasfilm) More

Watch highlights from the 40th anniversary panel:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: