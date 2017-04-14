'Star Wars' Celebration: See Lots of Leia Cosplayers Salute Their Princess

The inarguable highlight from Thursday’s opening day of Star Wars Celebration Orlando was the 40th anniversary panel that reunited stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Hayden Chistensen, Ian McDiarmid, and Warwick Davis with franchise mastermind George Lucas. The most touching moment came at the end of the 90-minute session, when Lucas and company eulogized their late Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, appeared on stage to share with fans how much her mother loved attending conventions: “When she surrounded herself with fans at Celebrations like this, she never felt more at home.”

Lourd’s remarks were followed by video tribute to the late actress, which was immediately released on YouTube and became the viral hit of the expo halls, where there was no dearth of Leias. Yahoo Movies caught up with several of the cosplaying princesses — from vintage A New Hope to bikini’d captive in Return of the Jedi to the grand dame of The Force Awakens — to find out how they were inspired by Fisher. “She was like a bright light.” “She wasn’t all girly.” “Who doesn’t love the cinnamon buns?” And the kicker: “Don’t tell Billy Dee Williams, but I think she’s cooler than him.” See all their answers in the clip above.

Watch the Carrie Fisher tribute:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: