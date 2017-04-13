George Lucas, Billie Lourd Pay Tribute to Carrie Fisher at 'Star Wars Celebration'

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

It wasn’t all joyous pandemonium at the opening of Star Wars Celebration in Florida on Thursday. There was a sad, but ultimately beautiful moment when the late Carrie Fisher was remembered.

Star Wars creator George Lucas was joined on stage by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and they both talked about how amazing Fisher was to know. Lucas gave a lengthy, candid tribute about working with the actress, who died in December. And a new video featured the first footage of Fisher on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with director Rian Johnson.

“She played a part that was very smart, and she was having to hold her own against two big lugs, goofballs that were screwing everything up,” Lucas said. “She was the boss. It was her war and when I cast it, I said, ‘I want somebody young to play the part. I want somebody very young.’ When Carrie came in, she was that character. She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough, and there really wasn’t much of a question. There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion. For this particular part, it was absolutely perfect … she wore a dress through the whole thing, but she was the toughest in the group.”

Lucas added that her work was a testament to her level of talent.

“She was very challenging in terms of pointing out that certain pieces of dialogue were a little hard to say. She was brilliant and obviously we will all miss her, but she will always be the princess who took command and never backed down. Never was in jeopardy. She was always helping the other guys get out of the messes they created. We’ll all love her forever and ever,” said Lucas.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd then came out and introduced an amazing tribute video to her mother.

Billie Lourd shared a lesson her mother taught her: “If life isn’t funny, then it’s just true, and that is unacceptable.”

Watch the tribute video:



Read more: Remembering Carrie Fisher