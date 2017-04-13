'Star Wars' Celebration: See the Scene at the 40th Anniversary Panel

Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Orlando on Thursday with an epic anniversary event. The 40 Years of Star Wars panel brought together some of the galaxy’s biggest heroes including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo) and creator George Lucas. Composer John Williams was on hand to conduct the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra as it played some rousing Star Wars melodies, including a poignant version of “Princess Leia’s Theme” as part of the tribute to late costar Carrie Fisher.