'Star Wars' Celebration Preview: 'The Last Jedi' Trailer and 10 Other Things We Want to See

Thursday marks the start of the 2017 edition of Star Wars Celebration. The long-running fan convention draws Force acolytes and Sith devotees from around the world to catch sneak peeks of upcoming projects, meet cast members from movies and TV, show off their costuming prowess, attend deep-dive panels covering all sorts of Star Wars arcana, gorge themselves on rare collectibles, and log quality time with members of their tribe. With the 40th anniversary of the original installment, A New Hope, and a new chapter, The Last Jedi, on the horizon, there will be plenty to celebrate. Yahoo Movies is en route to Orlando to chronicle the festivities, and these are the droids panels we’re looking for. (Even if you can’t make Celebration, several will be streamed on the show’s home page and the Star Wars YouTube page.)

1. First glimpse at The Last Jedi

Director Rian Johnson and the cast — including returnees Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and presumably newbies Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro — will convene Friday at 11 a.m. ET for what is the most anticipated event of Celebration, The Last Jedi panel. We expect to hear behind-the-scenes anecdotes, be tantalized by concept art and plot clues, hear the cast’s fond memories of the late Carrie Fisher (more on that below), and, for the grand finale, get our first teaser trailer for December’s Episode VIII.

2. The big 4-0

Celebration kicks off with a big bang on Thursday courtesy of the 40 Years of Star Wars panel, which brings together some of the galaxy’s biggest heroes and villains. Among the guests: Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Dave Filoni (the producer of The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels), and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Warwick Davis (Wicket the Ewok) emcees the affair. In addition to looking back at the past four decades, this could be the panel where we also learn some details about the franchise’s future, which brings us to…

3. Han’s solo outing

We might get a report — and perhaps footage… and perhaps a title — from the set of the Han Solo film, which is in production for a May 2018 release. This may also be the venue where we learn the subject of the next standalone feature (Obi-Wan? Boba Fett?), slated for 2020.

4. Carrie Fisher forever

Fisher, who died suddenly four months ago, is certain to loom large over Celebration. In addition to the many ad hoc Princess Leia fan tributes expected, Mark Hamill will spend an hour Friday evening remembering his screen sister in what is certain to deliver equal parts tears and laughter.

5. Tales from the stars

In addition to appearing on stage in the blockbuster panels, saga stars Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Ian McDiarmid, Anthony Daniels, Warwick Davis, and Ray Park (Darth Maul) will each be holding more intimate affairs during the four-day event, sharing their recollections and fielding fan questions.

