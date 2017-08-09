'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Fresh set of photos offers new clues

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15) takes place in the same galaxy as the previous seven films, but director Rian Johnson will be showing us a whole new world. For its Fall Movie Preview cover story, Entertainment Weekly is delving into the film’s new characters, creatures, and locations, while avoiding any major spoilers. Read on for a look at some of the new images from the highly anticipated sequel to The Force Awakens, via writer Anthony Breznican and EW‘s official Twitter.

The two variant EW covers show Mark Hamill as a hooded Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley as Rey, looking less like a scavenger this time and more like a samurai (or dare we say, a Skywalker?).

Here’s a look at Rey and Luke, picking up from their meeting at the ending of The Force Awakens.

EW’s The Last Jedi cover: Part 1 – Luke, Rey, and the perils of meeting your heroes. https://t.co/oMQfhInabv pic.twitter.com/qzhq52J62D — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017

Finn (John Boyega) and new character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) become unlikely spies in The Last Jedi. According to EW, when the movie begins, Finn is somewhat of a Resistance celebrity, and mechanic Rose (described as “a behind-the-scenes jack-of-all-trades”) is a “nobody.” But when a mission takes them undercover in the “casino metropolis” called Canto Blight, they learn that they make a pretty good team.

EW’s The Last Jedi cover: Part 2 – Ex-stormtrooper Finn considers becoming a former good-guy, too. Until Rose. https://t.co/Fa6dFO29Nk pic.twitter.com/3ml5CSbuKT — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017

The film’s new aliens include the “force sensitive” inhabitants of Luke’s island Ahch-To, including the aquatic-looking “Caretakers” of the Jedi temple (who speak “a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk,” per Johnson) and the adorable, penguin-like Porgs.

Also Part 3 of The Last Jedi cover: The alien nun “Caretakers” of the Jedi temple on Ahch-To: https://t.co/JIq7r6FVZP pic.twitter.com/mqTIKeHjiV — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017

The Last Jedi villains have some new allies, too. These scarlet soldiers are the Praetorian Guard who protect Supreme Leader Snoke, inspired by the Emperor’s guards from the original trilogy. Of Snoke, Johnson promises: “We will see more of him, and Andy Serkis will get to do much more in this film than he did in the last one.”

The Last Jedi: Supreme Leader Snoke emerges with elite Praetorian Guard https://t.co/QmJ0P41wm6 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 9, 2017

Other newly released images include a scarred Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe (Oscar Isaac) in pilot gear, Finn learning to fly a plane, a new First Order ship called the TIE Silencer, the exterior casino at Canto Bight, and a behind-the-scenes shot of Johnson directing Carrie Fisher. Visit EW to see their gallery of exclusive Last Jedi images, with more coming tomorrow.

John Boyega hints at what awaits Finn and Rey in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'





