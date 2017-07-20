New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Character Revealed at Comic-Con

Say hello to Poe Dameron’s new wingman: C’ai Threnalli, the latest character revealed from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. C’ai was introduced to this galaxy Wednesday at the San Diego Comic-Con preview night, where he was stationed inside the Star Wars booth alongside some of the other ace pilots of the Resistance.

Here’s the brief bio Lucasfilm provided: “A skillful pilot of Abednedo, C’ai Threnalli flies as Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac)’s wingman since the evacuation of D’Qar.”

As you may recall, D’Qar was the location of Resistance headquarters during the climactic battle in The Force Awakens. If C’ai looks familiar, it’s because he’s the same species as the ill-fated Ello Asty, the Resistance pilot named in tribute to the Beastie Boys by director J.J. Abrams who meets his doom during the assault on Starkiller Base.

Aside from C’ai, the Star Wars display includes returning heroes BB-8, Nien Nunb, and Poe Dameron, each with an updated character description:

Poe Dameron: “Now that the conflict between the Resistance and First Order has escalated into open warfare, Poe shines as a daring squadron leader. Ever brash and foolhardy, his hotshot antics wear the patience of both First Order and Resistance command.”

Nien Nunb: “A Sullustan pilot who was vital in bringing his people into the Rebellion during the Galactic Civil War, Nien Nunb continues to loyally serve Princess Leia Organa as a member of the Resistance.”

BB-8: “Brave and loyal BB-8 continues his service to Poe Dameron, but is also a good friend and resourceful ally to Finn and Rose during their mission to thwart the First Order.”

Although he was last seen in a Kylo Ren-induced coma, Finn (John Boyega) will team up with Resistance mechanic and reluctant hero Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) for the aforementioned adventure.

The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.

