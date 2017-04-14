'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson Explains the Weird New Planet In the Trailer

Skimming the surface of the planet Crait in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (Photo: Lucasfilm)

One of the striking images from the just-released Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is a group of vehicles racing over a hitherto unknown planet. Yahoo Movies caught up with writer-director Rian Johnson following the trailer’s unveiling Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, where we discovered the planet is called Crait, confirmed those are AT-ATs coming over the hill, and got some intel on how the scene plays in the movie.

“Those are speeders,” says Johnson. “And it’s a remote mineral planet. It’s like a thin layer of salt over this red base. And there’s a battle that takes place on it.”

More action on the planet Crait in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

“Graphically it’s very exciting. You got a tiny little glimpse in the trailer. It gives you a hint of what it’s going to be like… I can’t wait to show more of it.”

You and us both, Rian.

Watch the full trailer:



