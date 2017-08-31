'Star Wars' Force Friday: Your ultimate guide to the greatest 'Last Jedi' toys

There’s been a disturbance in the Force… as legions of Star Wars fans march on their local big box (or log in at their favorite web store) to stock up on The Last Jedi merchandise just now hitting the shelves. With the arrival of the much-hyped Force Friday (it technically began at 12:01 a.m. local time in Australia, which translates to 11 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. PST), Lucasfilm’s licensees have launched dozens of new products.

Yahoo Movies has a peek at some of the top toys that are available, including exclusive looks at Hasbro’s latest additions to its iconic 3.75-inch line and the Disney Store’s ultra-detailed die-cast Elite Series action figures (featuring our best look yet at Supreme Leader Snoke), as well as the latest building sets from Lego, two new app-enabled droids from Sphero (which won the first Force Friday in 2015 with its astounding BB-8 robot), zippy new starships and character cars from Mattel’s Hot Wheels, Jakks Pacific’s towering Big-Figs, dart-firing Nerf blasters, a giant BB-8 from Spin Master that will follow you around like a puppy, a trio of Star Wars drones from Propel, and a customizable, build-your-own robotic droid set from littleBits. Click through to see the latest and greatest from that galaxy far, far away, along with a brief (potentially spoilery!) product description.