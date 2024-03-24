'Warm while not being bulky': Amazon's fan-favorite Hanes hoodie is now on sale for $11

The days are getting longer and warmer. And what's perfect for this time of year when we're between chilly and not-so-chilly temps? That noble stand-by, the hoodie. It's just right for right now when you're hanging up those heavy layers but can't break out the tees just yet. This go-to is made by the name you think of when it comes to those comfy tees or your favorite pair of undies: Hanes, of course. And right now, you can snag this fan-fave for just $11.

Why is it a good deal?

At $11 this is the lowest price we've seen in over a year it's a fraction of a good sustainably-made hoodie that can cost well over $100. It's also available in multiple colors so you can stock up on your staples.

Why do I need this?

Lined with cotton-blend fleece, you know how snuggly this sweatshirt can be. Hanes sweats the details — that cotton blend is made from 5% recycled water bottles so that you can wear your hoodie with planet pride. It also features ribbed cuffs and a waist so it stays put, with a matching zipper.

The Hanes size chart will lead you to the correct fit, but reviewers suggest upsizing to make room for layers or that extra comfy feel. And if it's not quite right, Amazon offers free returns, so you've got nothing to lose.

More than 26,000 shoppers love this late winter-layering wonder. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

With over 26,000 five-star ratings, it's no wonder that the Hanes EcoSmart full-zip hoodie has reviewers raving. Shoppers love it for being warm while not being bulky, among many other reasons.

"I love this hoodie so much that this is my second purchase," gushed a rave reviewer. "One thing I really like about this hoodie is that it is about 3 inches shorter than unisex hoodies so it doesn't hang halfway down my legs. Many hoods drop down and cover my face unless I tie them tightly. This hood is smaller and stays in place without a tie. I am frequently cold and am wearing one day and night as the weather cools down."

"I first bought a couple of these years ago in Kmart and love and live in them," wrote a five-star fan. "I didn't think I would ever find them again, but this one is the same with the same generous cut!! I love that the waistband is loose and not tight like most hoodies are made. Sleeves are also a perfect length with perfect fit wristbands, loose but nearly form fit."

"I'm a night nurse and it gets freezing in the hospital at 3-5 am," shared a happy customer. "I needed something lightweight that wasn't bulky to keep me warm. The best thing I purchased. It's soft, even after many washings, and warm."

"Love it that there are still a few products out there that you can count on to be exactly what you have bought before," wrote a grateful shopper. "My old jacket like this one had gotten an ember burn on the sleeve from a campfire. This is so perfect for so many super casual purposes. Like keeping warm on an overseas flight. Or hiking in the Fall. Thank you Hanes, for keeping this jacket in your product line!"

"Exactly what I was looking for," raved a final five-star fan. "A bit boxy but I don’t mind the oversized look. One con is that it doesn’t have strings to being in the hoodie. I didn’t realize it until after I wore it. It’s okay though. It’s soft and versatile."

Want to complete your cozy outfit? Shoppers love the EcoSmart pants — they're just nine bucks, too.

One reviewer described the fabric as “baby soft," saying, "These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own. I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby-soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

