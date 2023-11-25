The top trending Black Friday deals of 2023 that everyone is shopping for today — and might not be on sale tomorrow

Black Friday 2023 started earlier than ever this year, with many retailers launching deals in early November. Many deals will extend through the weekend into Cyber Monday, but the most popular picks may expire as stock runs out, so our advice is to shop ASAP.

But what's actually worth buying this Black Friday? The only goodies you'll see below are the ones we're actually pouncing on ourselves. And we're shopping editors and writers — meaning we get paid to peruse sales (tough job, but someone's gotta do it), so we know what we're talking about. From Adidas to Zappos, all the heavy hitters are included. Some of our faves: This Keurig coffee maker — at $50 (that's an eye-opening 50% off), it's at a record-low price. So is this 24-inch TV for a ridiculous $65, and this stellar MacBook. Read on for more deals worthy of your time and money.

Best Black Friday deals right now

BareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick $12 $22 Save $10 See at Ulta

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation $28 $40 Save $12 See at Sephora

Apple iPad Air with AppleCare+ $563 $678 Save $115 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $225 $420 Save $195 See at Walmart

Renpho Percussion Massage Gun $56 $170 Save $114 See at Amazon

Le Creuset 3.5-qt. Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $250 $360 Save $110 See at Macy's