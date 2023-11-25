The top trending Black Friday deals of 2023 that everyone is shopping for today — and might not be on sale tomorrow
Our shopping pros are live to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
Black Friday 2023 started earlier than ever this year, with many retailers launching deals in early November. Many deals will extend through the weekend into Cyber Monday, but the most popular picks may expire as stock runs out, so our advice is to shop ASAP.
But what's actually worth buying this Black Friday? The only goodies you'll see below are the ones we're actually pouncing on ourselves. And we're shopping editors and writers — meaning we get paid to peruse sales (tough job, but someone's gotta do it), so we know what we're talking about. From Adidas to Zappos, all the heavy hitters are included. Some of our faves: This Keurig coffee maker — at $50 (that's an eye-opening 50% off), it's at a record-low price. So is this 24-inch TV for a ridiculous $65, and this stellar MacBook. Read on for more deals worthy of your time and money.
Best Black Friday deals right now
BareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick$12$22Save $10
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$20$100Save $80
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation$28$40Save $12
Apple iPad Air with AppleCare+$563$678Save $115
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$225$420Save $195
Renpho Percussion Massage Gun$56$170Save $114
Le Creuset 3.5-qt. Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven$250$360Save $110
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249