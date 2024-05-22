Shoppers love these zero-gravity outdoor loungers — get a pair for just $90, their lowest price of the year

Have you ever tried a zero-gravity recliner? If so, you know what we're talking about when we say it feels heavenly. If not, you're in for a treat ... a timely treat, at that. The sun is here, breezes are aplenty and Memorial Day cookouts are on the horizon, so now is the time to get your al fresco relaxation gear in place. Better yet, Amazon's top-selling Adjustable Zero-Gravity Lounge Chairs are on sale for just $90 a pair. That's right — $45 each for the ultimate in all-season chill.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Last summer these babies shot up to $160, and they're now the lowest they're been all year! Grab them at a major discount and chillax in the sun, shade or under the moon ASAP.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Zero-gravity chairs are designed to alleviate pressure on the body, including your back and joints. These recliners distribute your weight evenly and put your body in a neutral position, with your feet elevated and aligned with your heart. You'll experience a "weightless" sensation — that's the zero-gravity part — allowing for deeper relaxation and tension release throughout the body.

They're also made of flexible, weather-resistant textilene fabric, which will keep them looking good. Plus they're lightweight, making them a portable addition for any outdoor adventure. Choose from 23 colors, from pink to Peacock Blue. (Did somebody say "umbrella drink"?)

Our idea of the perfect summer getaway? A refreshing beverage, a good book and one of these. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Ready to be wowed? These zero-gravity wonders have nearly 42,000 five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

One reviewer dubbed these "the Cadillac of beach chairs." The shopper continued: "These are without exaggeration the best beach chairs I have ever lounged in. They come fully assembled, with the exception of the side drink rest, which is very easy to pop on. These fold up quite compactly and are very easy to transport. And they're so comfortable! When lounging in these chairs, I am incredibly relaxed."

As another happy camper explains: "They go from a sitting position to reclining very easily, have knob locks to secure your position if you want to, and are so comfortable I could easily take a nap."

"I use them for the backyard when we have people over," a third five-star fan said. "We take them camping as well. They recline pretty far which is nice; sometimes I almost fall asleep. I like that you can screw the sides in to lock it in when reclined. The little table part is cool and can come in handy with the drink holder. They are easy to fold up and store away as well."

Cons 👎

Conversely, some shoppers think the tray is a wee bit flimsy. "My husband really liked [the chair] and only problem is that I can't get him to get out of it," said one reviewer. "The only reason I gave it four stars is because I do not like the trays. They feel unsteady. I would still buy these even if they didn't offer a tray with it."

"Good product considering the low price," shared a final shopper. "The cup holder is a nice added feature, but it's flimsy and doesn't stay in place; it may need securing somehow."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

