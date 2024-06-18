Slice and dice like a pro with this chef-approved cutting board, on sale for $10

The No. 1 bestseller has a juice-catching moat and a durable surface that stands up to the sharpest knives, buyers say.

Two of the most important items in a professional chef's cooking arsenal are knives and a cutting board — and a knife is only as good as the cutting board it's slicing and dicing on. Thankfully, according to the pros, you don't have to splash out on the fanciest cutting board east (or west) of the Mississippi to level up your kitchen. The No. 1 bestselling Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cutting Board is up for grabs at Amazon, and it's on sale for just $10. Bon appétit, indeed!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A heavy-duty cutting board may be important, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. This $10 bad boy is used (and loved) by both amateurs and professional chefs — and it looks so much more expensive than it is. At this price (less than a Chipotle bowl!) you can even throw a few in your cart. Or take advantage of the two-, three-, four- and five-piece sets at varying prices.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Clocking in at 18 inches long and 12 inches wide, this cutting board is a kitchen staple: You can chop everything from meats, fruits, veggies and herbs without damaging your countertops. The lightweight bamboo can withstand everyday use, whether you're prepping a fancy five-course meal or slicing up some watermelon on a hot summer day.

Speaking of juicy watermelon, there's a groove that runs along the border to capture any run-off liquids. Meanwhile, the built-in handles allow you to easily carry any ingredients — ideal if you're using this multitasker as a charcuterie board. Another plus? It's nonslip, and it comes in several colors, sets and sizes. Keep things simple with this pack of three for $30 or get a versatile five-piece set for $50.

Pretend you're a guest on The Barefoot Contessa while slicing and dicing on these babies. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 22,000 perfect five-star reviews, this cutting board has a small army of fans at Amazon.

Pros 👍

"As a chef, these cutting boards are perfect for the home," shared this happy pro who picked up the three-piece set. "My interior designer wife likes the look and the three sizes offer a platform for all types of dicing, slicing, chopping, carving or whatever you want to do with a good knife." The same chef updated their review over two years later and said that the boards are still "as excellent" as they were after purchase.

"I've been using these boards for two months and I love them," said another shopper. "I wash [them] off immediately after use with hot water and soap. I then air dry where they aren't leaning up against a bunch of other wet dishes. They have less knife damage than anything plastic I've ever used."

Meanwhile, this creative reviewer said the boards are a "literal cut above the rest." They noted: "I'm an avid amateur chef, and being a vegan, I spent a lot of time chopping vegetables ... I have a lot of cutting boards, but I consistently return to these for any serious food preparation job. I cannot adequately express how valuable they are in my cooking."

"I am a personal chef and I would recommend these cutting boards," wrote another expert. "I like that they are nonslip for safety when cutting. Each size board has the moat to catch juices, they don't hold in food smells and are easy to clean."

Cons 👎

Shoppers have few complaints, but one noted that theirs did stain: "I found out the hard way with some strawberries. The stain eventually washed out but it took a few weeks. If you use these, wash them immediately."

Another thing to remember? As with all wooden cutting boards, you don't want to stick these in your dishwasher. This four-star reviewer found out the hard way: "Broke apart from screwing up and running in the dishwasher." Keep 'em safe and strong with good old-fashioned handwashing.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

