An interior designer shares her top patio furniture picks from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale

Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale includes everything from Adirondack chairs to porch swings. Spruce up your backyard just in time for summer with finds up to 70% off.

Savings abound on everything you need to expertly furnish your yard — just in time for summer. (Wayfair)

As an interior designer, here's my best pro advice: spice up your summer with some new patio furniture and outdoor accessories (porch swing, anyone?). It will encourage you to spend more time in the fresh air, inspire friends and family to gather and, frankly, expand your square footage. Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale offers big savings — up to 70% off — on everything from lounges to full-service seating and dining sets. By adding these pieces to your backyard or patio, you'll make your outdoor entertainment areas just as comfortable and stylish as your indoors.

Some of my favorite finds include a wicker club chair for $600 off (trust me, you'll love curling up in it while reading a book!), a fan-favorite fire pit for just over $200 and a four-piece patio set that's marked down by 60%. Check out some of my favorites below, then peruse the site for more exciting deals from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale. Now make the most of summer and get clicking.

Wayfair Mercury Row Cangelosi 4-Piece Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions $710 $1,791 Save $1,081 Available in a warm beige or cool grey, this weatherproof rope design is on trend this season and ideal for space-conscious areas. You'll get a pair of armchairs, a loveseat and a coffee table — cushion covers are removable so you can toss them in the wash. My favorite part? You can score this luxe look for 60% off. "Great piece of outdoor furniture! The chairs and cushions look very chic. What a breeze to put this set together — all you have to do is screw the legs on," said a five-star reviewer. $710 at Wayfair

Wayfair Red Barrel Studio 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group $330 $376 Save $46 I'm a sucker for clever design, especially in tight spaces. This set, made of durable PE rattan that scoffs at the weather, comes with ottomans that tuck away when not in use, right beneath the chair. Did I mention the small coffee table has storage inside? This set is ideal for compact spaces like a balcony or porch. "This is very cozy for my small patio," wrote a thrilled shopper. "It fits perfectly and was easy to assemble as long as you followed the instructions." $330 at Wayfair

Wayfair Beachcrest Home Sparks Rocking Adirondack Chair $304 $406 Save $102 A pair of Adirondack chairs is a must for your porch, around the fire pit or tucked beneath a shade tree. This set rocks (literally!) allowing you to while away the hazy days of summer. Made of resin, these are brightly colored and built to last — no need for painting year after year. Try this spring green or go for a red or turquoise. "The rockers are beautiful and the colors are richer than expected," explained a fan. "We will use them by our fire pit." $304 at Wayfair

Wayfair Signature Design by Ashley Patio Chair with Cushions $388 $982 Save $594 Here's a fine example of a comfy outdoor chair that's worthy of your living room. Made of weather-resistant resin wicker, it looks like the real thing without the worry. The plush cushions are wrapped in easy-care Nuvella fabric. Buy two and pair them with an ottoman or end table. "These chairs are beautiful — substantial and well-constructed. They make our outdoor space so comfortable and relaxing," said a five-star fan. $388 at Wayfair

Wayfair Winston Porter Alfonsi 7-Person Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set $790 $2,324 Save $1,534 I adore the chevron detailing on this classic Acacia wood outdoor dining set that's nearly 70% off. It screams weeknight dinner or weekend barbecue! The weather-resistant set comes with a rectangular table, four chairs and a bench, which can be tucked against a fence or garden wall to preserve space. There's an umbrella hole, too, for your favorite shade. Add an outdoor rug to complete the look. "Perfect addition for outdoor seating on my patio. Quality craftsmanship and it's easy to put together," said a thrilled buyer. "I’m going to apply teak oil to preserve the wood." $790 at Wayfair

Wayfair Signature Design by Ashley Patio Chair with Cushions $388 $982 Save $594 Here's a fine example of a comfy outdoor chair that's worthy of your living room. Made of weather-resistant resin wicker, it looks like the real thing without the worry. The plush cushions are wrapped in easy-care Nuvella fabric. Buy two and pair them with an ottoman or end table. "These chairs are beautiful — substantial and well-constructed. They make our outdoor space so comfortable and relaxing," said a five-star fan. $388 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wade Logan Bhairavi 6-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions $690 $840 Save $150 Looking to create an outdoor space that's as well-appointed as your living room? Start with this versatile seven-piece set that can be configured any way you please — separate for multiple seating areas or tuck them together to create a sectional. Durable resin wicker and easy-to-clean cushions make this set a breeze to maintain. A coffee table completes the set. "Love this couch set!" exclaimed a pleased purchaser. "Well-made product and very sturdy, I’m considering buying a second one for a separate outdoor sitting area." $690 at Wayfair

Wayfair Endless Summer Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit $221 $350 Save $129 Summer means a time to head back out to the patio for nighttime socializing! This propane-fueled pit provides all the heat you'll need with ambiance to spare. A slate tile surface adds rustic charm. Nearly 1,000 Wayfair shoppers gave it five stars. Said one: "Love this fire pit! It is high quality and puts out enough heat to enjoy a cool evening on the front porch. It has space to put snacks on the tabletop too. Our neighbors enjoy stopping by for a visit." $221 at Wayfair

Wayfair Pollywood Round 18-Inch Side Table $109 $155 Save $46 I'm all about being practical when it comes to buying outdoor furnishings and Polywood is famous for its weather-resistant products. Made of eco-friendly "lumber" from plastics, including recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles, this colorful side table (choose from 14 different hues) is easy to clean and resistant to stains from messy outdoor dining. "All of our pool furniture is Polywood and amazing! We bought a new patio sectional and decided we needed these accent tables. I put them together in about five minutes. They are sturdy and I know they will last," said a devoted customer. $109 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Modern Metal Planters, 2-Piece $59 $219 Save $160 Don't forget your greens! Adding plants to your deck, patio or front entry brings continuity to your outdoor spaces — i.e. ties in that grass to your color scheme with natural flora. Save 65% on this set that adds elegance with its brass stands. Made of metal, they're light but sturdy. This set works equally well indoors, so choose plants that will thrive inside in the winter months and bring them outside each season. Said a shopper: "Great sturdy planters. Look great in our space. Very happy with the style, material and durability." $59 at Wayfair

Wayfair Arlmont & Co. Iyanna Porch Swing $203 $400 Save $197 Perfect indoors or out, this egg chair will be the most coveted spot on your patio this summer. (At nearly 50% off, grab two!) The relaxing swing comes with a stand so you can put it anywhere you please. Cushions make it curl-up comfy — add a throw pillow for a pop of color. Wrote a five-star reviewer: "I've wanted a porch swing for the longest time. I finally found one that would work for my backyard. I absolutely love it! Great space to read or listen to a book on tape. Really comfortable seat." $203 at Wayfair

Wayfair Cosco 150-Gallon Outdoor Storage Deck Box $174 $430 Save $256 Organization is key to efficiency and flow when designing a space — and your outside areas are no different. Tuck away pool toys and gardening tools and extend the life of your cushions with a storage trunk. This one boasts a 150-gallon storage capacity and includes a divider so it can multi-task. "Love this storage unit. I needed something to store mowing equipment and it works great for that. Other comments stated that you might need two people to assemble but I tackled it myself. It probably took a little longer but no problem. Very sturdy and looks great," wrote a pleased user. $174 at Wayfair