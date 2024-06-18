Grab this 'powerful yet lightweight' mini vac while it's just $32 (over 80% off)

Car crumbs and dust bunnies don't stand a chance against this 1.2-pound wonder, which cleans for up to 30 minutes per charge.

When's the last time you vacuumed your car — we mean really vacuumed every nook and cranny? If you're like most people (us included), it's been a while. The job can be time-consuming and difficult, but the mini Drecell Handheld Vacuum makes cleaning a reverse breeze. (Get it? You know — it sucks stuff up instead of blowing it away.) At any rate, you can snag this petite powerhouse for a deep discount at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This vacuum is over 80% off: That's an absolutely bonkers deal, but it's also about on par with the lowest price we've seen thus far. And for even more value? It's not just a car vacuum — fans have said it works great for cleaning keyboards and other tight areas.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Let's start with the weight. At just 1.2 pounds, the Drecell is a super-lightweight vacuum cleaner that's perfect for maneuvering around narrow spaces. The handle is also ergonomically designed to minimize wrist strain and ensure a better grip. It's cordless, which makes it a lot easier to use than alternatives where the cord might get in the way or hang on something.

The battery life is nothing to sneeze at, either. In its normal mode, you can expect anywhere from 25 to 30 minutes of cleaning time per charge. In Max mode, you'll get between 12 and 14 minutes. That might not seem like much, but even high-end vacuums from companies like Samsung struggle to maintain that level of suction for long — it takes a lot of power. Even if your vacuum runs out of juice, you can charge it in about four hours.

This vac also has an LED on the front to help you see dust, and the included crevice nozzle is suitable for getting right into corners and removing all the dirt that can build up there. You can even wash the filters that come with it.

Sometimes the best things come in small packages, and this pint-sized vacuum is proof. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This vacuum is still something of a hidden gem. It has over 800 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers, many of whom have cleaner cars.

Pros 👍

"As someone who doesn't usually write reviews, I had to make an exception for the Drecell Handheld Vacuum. Let me start by saying, wow! This little gadget packs a punch," raved one fan. "It's a game-changer for anyone looking for a powerful yet lightweight cleaning solution."

And as we hinted earlier, some homeowners have found it ideal for areas other vacuums won't reach. "It was perfect for the nooks and crannies of my steps and the places between our stair rails that our normal vacuum won’t fit."

"The suction power is surprisingly efficient, effectively tackling dirt, crumbs, and debris in no time," shared another cleaner. "The included attachments work effectively, reaching even the tightest spots with ease."

Cons 👎

One shopper ran into problems with the button placement. "Perfect size. Has good suction. Only thing I would change is the placement of the on/off switch. You have to hold it weirdly or you automatically turn it off while using it where it is placed."

Another reviewer warned that the dustbin is small. "We use this to spot clean a guinea pig cage daily, and while it does the trick and is easy to store, the 'dustbin' container holds very little and has to be dumped two to three times when using. Not good for large jobs."

And while we're on the subject of compact cleaners that'll get the job done, here's a tried-and-true favorite:

