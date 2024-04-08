Do I really need to wear glasses for the eclipse? Yes, and here's why.

The annular eclipse is upon us, but don't let the excitement trump the importance of safety when viewing this rare solar event.

Most people know by now you must protect your eyes from a partial or total eclipse. But before you skip spending $3 on the protective glasses, here are some safety warnings to consider.

Why do I need to wear glasses?

Solar viewing glasses, or eclipse glasses, are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses. This is why standard sunglasses, no matter how dark, will not protect your eyes from the solar eclipse. Eclipse glasses comply with the ISO international standard for safe solar viewing, according to NASA. There is no particular brand of solar viewers approved by NASA. Be sure to inspect your glasses or handheld viewers before use. Rips, scratches or other damages to the glasses will require you to discard the solar viewing glasses, according to NASA.

Can you go blind from looking at the solar eclipse?

It is unlikely to go blind from staring at the sun, according to USA Today. However, the powerful rays can still burn and damage your retinas without solar viewing glasses.

Can I look at the eclipse through my phone?

You can't use eclipse glasses or handheld viewers with cameras, binoculars or telescopes. If you try, the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause eye injury, according to NASA. It is recommended to use a specialized solar filter when taking photos of the eclipse or using binoculars or telescopes, according to USA Today. Solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binocular or camera lens before looking at the eclipse, according to NASA. When viewing the eclipse with a solar filter, you do not need to wear the eclipse glasses.

Can I take my glasses off during the eclipse?

Yes, for a brief period. In Austin, there will be a phase of totality, meaning the moon is completely covering the sun's bright face. For these few minutes a little after 1:30, you can remove your glasses to view the full coverage. Right as the sun begins to reappear after totality, you must put on the solar eclipse glasses again, according to NASA.

Can I get sunburnt from the eclipse?

If you are standing out in the sun for the entire eclipse showing NASA recommends applying sunscreen or wearing a hat. Temperatures will get as high as 80 degrees in Austin. Ultraviolet radiation will be at its highest at 1 p.m. today reaching 6 UV. This will occur around the time of the solar eclipse, according to The Weather Network.

Be cautious driving.

While it is safe to drive during the eclipse as long as you don't look at the sky, there may be distracted drivers out.

"Anyone operating a vehicle should not be attempting to look up at the sky during the eclipse – their eyes should be on the road," Aixa Diaz, a spokeswoman from AAA, told USA Today.

There is also expected to be an influx of traffic around Austin because it is on the path of totality. So be prepared for busier roadways, especially around the Austin airport.

