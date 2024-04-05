Where to buy solar eclipse glasses, according to the experts

Solar eclipse enthusiasts only have a few more days to get their hands on safe viewing glasses before the April 8 phenomenon.

Austin residents, and many other Americans, will be able to view the 2024 total solar eclipse Monday from within its path of totality, meaning the sun will be completely blocked by the moon. Except for this brief moment when the sun is completely covered, viewers must wear specialized eye protection to safely see the eclipse, NASA says.

Thankfully, there are several retailers still selling safe eclipse viewing glasses. Here's what to know about the historic event and where to buy eclipse glasses.

Specialized eye protection is necessary when viewing the 2024 total solar eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, either fully or partially blocking the sun's light. This casts a momentary shadow on Earth.

A total solar eclipse, which will happen April 8, is when the moon completely blocks out the sun. These do not happen very often, and can only be experienced by people located in the center of the moon's shadow.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

We turned to the experts at the American Astronomical Society. These retailers, and others, are on their approved list:

Walmart: Prices start at $9.99. Shop here.

Lowe's: Eclipse glasses are available in-store only.

The Home Depot: Sells eclipse glasses, but its stock is very limited and may no longer be available.

Staples: Purchase a 50-pack of eclipse glasses for $149.50 here.

More local stores: Buc-ee's, Cracker Barrel and Kroger.

When buying eclipse viewing glasses, make sure they are certified by the International Organization for Standardization and have the "ISO" icon. The glasses should also have the ISO reference number: 12312-2.

How to spot fake eclipse glasses

Fake eclipse viewing glasses are all over the marketplace, the American Astronomical Society warned in a press release.

The society recommends only buying glasses through sellers on its vetted list.

NASA does not endorse any brand of glasses, so if pairs are marketed as approved by the space agency, that may be a red flag.

Before the eclipse, the society recommends testing your glasses indoors and outside. If they are safe, nothing should be visible through the lenses, and bright lights should only faintly appear. When looking at the sun through the glasses, it may appear white, yellow, orange or bluish white, and the light should not hurt your eyes.

When is the eclipse in Texas?

Many Texas cities reside inside the solar eclipse's updated path of totality, or the direction of the moon's shadow across Earth. These cities will experience total darkness, while areas outside the path of totality will see partial darkness.

The eclipse will be visible in Texas, starting near Del Rio and moving northeast, around 1:30 p.m. CST. It will exit the Lone Star State around 1:49 p.m.

Austin viewers will have the best chance to see the eclipse between 1:35 and 1:40 p.m.

How often do total solar eclipses occur?

Total solar eclipses only happen around once every 18 months and can't be seen from everywhere. The next total eclipse that will be viewable from the United States after April 8 will be Aug. 23, 2044.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where to buy solar eclipse glasses and how to tell if they're fake