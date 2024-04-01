'New' path of totality map shows more parts of Texas will get to see the solar eclipse

Despite modern technology, the sun's radius is difficult to measure. New data shows that the sun is a tad bigger than previously thought.

These new calculations have slightly shifted the solar eclipse's path of totality − just a week prior to the event.

Expert John Irwin has recently published a new map with updated lines for the April 8 solar eclipse, Forbes reports.

The red line shows the original path of totality, while the orange line represents the updated path according to new data. Red arrows indicate a loss, and green arrows indicate a gain.

Here's what you need to know.

Path of totality extends to McKinney State Falls Park in Austin

Though the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport still remains outside the path of totality, McKinney State Falls Park is now included.

San Antonio's metro area to see more total darkness

The path of totality has widened to include slightly more of San Antonio's metropolitan area.

Denton loses part of the path of totality

Residents of Denton were originally advised to travel southeast to the southern half of Lewisville Lake, but now they may need to go farther to be within the path of totality.

Denton has lost a portion of the path of totality, but the eclipse will remain visible farther southwest.

Solar eclipse map: Path of totality in Texas

The map below is based on data by the NASA, NOAA and North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies (NCICS) to show eclipse times, peak sun coverage and likely levels of cloudiness during the solar eclipse on April 8.

