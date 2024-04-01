Texas weather odds don't look good for solar eclipse as early forecasts show chance of rain

After enduring years of persistent drought across the state, most Texans will always greet rain with open arms —except when it coincides with a rare astronomical event like the total solar eclipse.

As of Monday morning, the weather forecasts indicate a 55% chance of rain in Austin-San Antonio and a 35% chance in Dallas-Fort Worth — the cities in Texas where the total eclipse will be most prominent.

The good news is that there's still time for the weather to change. Although, it's worth noting that chances for rain have increased in the forecast since Friday.

“Eclipse info: Right now, the odds of favorable viewing conditions are not in our favor,” wrote Dallas-Fort Worth meteorologist Pete Delkus on X. “Many of the global models place a big upper low out west which will keep our weather unsettled and cloudy. That doesn't mean we can't get lucky. Other factors can help, so don't lose hope yet!”

Eclipse info: Right now, the odds of favorable viewing conditions are not in our favor. Many of the global models place a big upper low out west which will keep our weather unsettled and cloudy. That doesn't mean we can't get lucky. Other factors can help, so don't lose hope yet! pic.twitter.com/p1ynPUzSXI — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) March 31, 2024

Though a similar event occurred seven years ago, this eclipse will occur a couple of thousand miles closer to Earth than previous ones. It will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and marks the last total solar eclipse until August 23, 2044, according to NASA.

More: Looking to buy solar eclipse glasses last-minute? Here are 4 large retailers selling them

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

What is the path of the 2024 solar eclipse in Texas? See interactive map

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas weather odds aren't looking good during April 8 solar eclipse